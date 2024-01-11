Politics Anniversary of first General Election Day to be celebrated with various activities National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 10 had a working session with relevant agencies, discussing the organisation of cultural and art activities to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Vietnam's first General Election Day (January 6, 1946 - 2026).

Politics Prime Minister makes field trips to key projects in Hai Duong Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 10 inspected several key projects in Hai Duong as part of his visit to the Red River Delta province.

Politics President receives outgoing New Zealand, Peruvian Ambassadors President Vo Van Thuong on January 10 hosted separate receptions for the ambassadors of New Zealand and Peru, who came to bid farewell to the State leader.

Politics Brazilian President interested in advancing ties with Vietnam: Ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi has affirmed that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is highly interested in advancing bilateral relations with Vietnam.