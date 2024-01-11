☀️ Morning digest January 11
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
– President Vo Van Thuong on January 10 hosted separate receptions for the ambassadors of New Zealand and Peru, who came to bid farewell to the State leader. Read full story
President Vo Van Thuong hosts a reception for New Zealand Ambassador Tredene Dobson on January 10. (Photo: VNA)– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 10 inspected several key projects in Hai Duong as part of his visit to the Red River Delta province.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspects the project upgrading National Highway 37's section that runs through Hai Duong's Con Son-Kiep Bac special national relic site. (Photo: VNA)
The projects include one on upgrading National Highway 37's section that runs through the Con Son-Kiep Bac special national relic site, the Thanh Long Lake ecotourism area at the site, and Dong Viet Bridge spanning over the Thuong River, linking Hai Duong and Bac Giang provinces. Read full story
– National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 10 had a working session with relevant agencies, discussing the organisation of cultural and art activities to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Vietnam's first General Election Day (January 6, 1946 - 2026).
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)Emphasising the significance of the event, the top legislator asked the steering and organising committees to implement the celebration plan following instructions by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and quickly establish sub-committees to perform specific tasks.Read full story
– The Vietnamese Party and State always value and give top priority to the Vietnam-China relations, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for Popularisation and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia said on January 10.
At the talk on January 10 (Photo: VNA)Holding talks with Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee Li Shulei in Hanoi on January 10, Nghia commented the positive development in the relations between the two Parties and States, and highlighted the significance of the official trip to China by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in October 2022, and the State visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping in December last year. Read full story
– Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 10 for Chinese Vice Minister of Public Security Chen Siyuan.
Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General To Lam hosts a reception in Hanoi on January 10 for Chinese Vice Minister of Public Security Chen Siyuan. (Photo: VNA)At the meeting, Lam stressed that the relationship between the two ministries has been tightened, becoming an important pillar of the Vietnam-China ties and playing a crucial role in consolidating strategic trust between the two Parties and countries. Read full story
– Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s upcoming state visit to Vietnam is set to deepen the bilateral strategic partnership, which was established in 2013, a diplomat has said.
Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Denny Abdi. (Photo: VNA)In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the threshold of the visit, slated for January 11-13, Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Denny Abdi noted that it is the second state visit to Vietnam by the President after the first in 2018 when the two sides committed to raising their bilateral trade to 10 billion USD by 2023. Read full story
- Standard Chartered Bank expects Vietnam to have a robust GDP growth of 6.7% in 2024 (6.2% and 6.9% in the first half and second half of the year, respectively).
The forecast is highlighted in the bank’s recently published global research report on Vietnam titled “Vietnam – stronger but not easier”./.Read full story