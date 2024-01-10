President Vo Van Thuong hosts a reception for New Zealand Ambassador Tredene Dobson on January 10. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong on January 10 hosted separate receptions for the ambassadors of New Zealand and Peru, who came to bid farewell to the State leader.



Meeting with New Zealand Ambassador Tredene Dobson, President Thuong expressed his delight that the two countries have promoted their multifaceted cooperation for socio-economic recovery, laying stress on the sound collaboration in the areas of economy, trade, investment, defence, security, education and training.

Vietnam and New Zealand have supported each other at the international and multilateral forums, he said, describing this as a positive basis for the two sides to bolster cooperation activities towards the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2025.



The State leader spoke highly of the ambassador’s activities to promote people-to-people exchange, expressing his hope that Tredene, in any positions, will continue promoting the Vietnam – New Zealand relations.



The New Zealand diplomat, for her part, recalled her special tenure in Vietnam when the whole world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting New Zealand always sees Vietnam as a trustworthy friend who has joined hands with New Zealand to overcome the pandemic and promote economic recovery.



Both nations resumed high-level dialogues right after they opened their doors, she said, adding Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern chose Vietnam as her first overseas destination after the pandemic (November 2022), followed by the visit to New Zealand by National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue one month later.



She said the New Zealand Government wants to enhance multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam towards the celebration of their 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations in 2025.

President Vo Van Thuong and Peruvian Ambassador Augusto Morelli. (Photo: VNA)

Receiving Peruvian Ambassador Augusto Morelli, President Thuong congratulated the diplomat on his excellent tenure in Vietnam, which has contributed to the sound ties between the two nations.



Peru is an important partner of Vietnam in the Latin-American region, he said, adding the two countries have shared the vision and supported each other at the regional and international forums.



He appreciated the American country for supporting Vietnamese enterprises to land investment there, expressing his hope that further efforts will be made by both sides to increase the two-way trade revenue.



President Thuong recalled his meeting with Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra on the sidelines of the APEC high-level week in the US in November last year, during which the two leaders agreed to promote the organisation of practical activities to mark the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations in 2024.

The Peruvian ambassador stated that Vietnam is the leading partner of Peru in ASEAN, and hailed Vietnamese investors for investment projects and programmes in the country.



He conveyed greetings and invitation to attend the APEC Leaders’ Week to be held in Peru this year from President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra to President Thuong, hoping that Vietnam will support and cooperate with Peru to organise the event.



President Thuong highlighted Vietnam will back Peru as the host of the event, and thanked the country for supporting Vietnam’s hosting of the one in 2027.



He said he hopes that the ambassador will continue working to enhance the fruitful Vietnam-Peru relations./.