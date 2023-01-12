Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on January 11, during which the two leaders discussed measures to further promote ties between the two countries in all fields.



PM Chinh conveyed Vietnamese Party and leaders' regards to the Lao PM, and expressed gratitude to the Party, State and people of Laos for their loyal, pure sentiments and wholehearted support and assistance to Vietnam.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh made a courtesy call on General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on January 11.



Welcoming the first official visit to Laos by Chinh as the Government leader of Vietnam, the host highly valued the two Governments' efforts to continue developing bilateral cooperation in a substantive and effective manner.

A Vietnam - RoK cultural exchange programme in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

- The upcoming official visit to Vietnam by Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kim Jin-pyo from January 12-18 is expected to promote parliamentary cooperation between the two nations in a practical and effective manner, contributing to further deepening bilateral relations.



The visit, which will be made at the invitation of Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Vuong Dinh Hue, is the first official visit to Vietnam by the Speaker since he took office in July 2022, and the first visit to Vietnam by a RoK senior leader after the two countries elevated their bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in December last year.



- Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue visited and offered Tet (Lunar New Year) greetings to officers and soldiers of armed forces in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on January 11.



The top legislator applauded efforts by local armed forces to fulfil their political tasks which, he said, greatly helped An Giang successfully perform socio-economic development, defence, and security safeguarding duties, among others, in 2022.



- A press conference was held in Hanoi on January 11 to introduce a book written by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on resolutely and persistently fighting corruption and negative phenomena to contribute to building more transparent and stronger Party and State.



The book, jointly published by the Party Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs and the Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House, presents in a systematic manner directions of Trong as the leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam and head of the Central Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena.



- An official from Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security (MPS) assumed the position of Director for Plans and Programmes at the ASEAN National Police (ASEANAPOL) Secretariat on January 11.



Sen. Lt. Col. Nguyen Huu Ngoc, deputy division head at the Office of the MPS's Investigation Police Agency, took over the post at a ceremony held at the ASEANAPOL Secretariat's headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



- Despite impacts caused by COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters in two years, two-way trade between Vietnam and Laos has regained its growth momentum, with the visit of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the 45th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee expected to help promote sustainable development of bilateral ties.



Statistics show that the trade value jumped from some 1 billion USD in 2020 to 1.37 billion USD in 2021 and 1.63 billion USD last year, making it a bright spot in the bilateral relations.

Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

- Vietnam is emerging as a major importer of powdered milk from the Republic of Korea (RoK) that is facing low birth rate.



Specifically, the RoK exported 15.85 million USD worth of powdered milk to Vietnam as of the last November, or 17% of its total shipment of this product./.