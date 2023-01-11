NA leader pays pre-Tet visit to armed forces of An Giang province
Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue visited and offered Tet (Lunar New Year) greetings to officers and soldiers of armed forces in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on January 11.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visits the Military Command of An Giang province on January 11. (Photo: VNA)
The top legislator applauded efforts by local armed forces to fulfil their political tasks which, he said, greatly helped An Giang successfully perform socio-economic development, defence, and security safeguarding duties, among others, in 2022.
He asked the provincial Military Command to be fully aware of the especially important position of An Giang in the southwestern region and Vietnam as a whole while thoroughly grasping and effectively implementing the resolutions, conclusions, and directives on military and defence affairs issued by the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defence, and Military Region 9.
The provincial Military High Command was told to improve the capacity of situation analysing, forecasting, and proposal making; properly carry out diplomatic and international cooperation activities; and firmly safeguard national sovereignty and border in the province.
Hue requested stronger coordination with the public security force to defend national security, guarantee social order and safety, and fight against crimes; combat readiness be ensured, especially during the coming Lunar New Year; and active engagement in socio-economic development, natural disaster response, and rescue to help strengthen ties with the people.
On behalf of Party and State leaders, the NA Chairman offered Tet greetings and presented gifts to local armed forces./.