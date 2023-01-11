Society Hanoi: Elevated Ring Road No.2 opened to traffic The People’s Committee of Hanoi officially opened the elevated section of Ring Road No.2 from Nga Tu So to Vinh Tuy Bridge and the widened ground stretch from Vinh Tuy to Nga Tu Vong to traffic on January 11.

Society Traditional Vietnamese cake makers in Quang Tri busy ahead of Tet With the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday just around the corner, makers of “banh tet” (a cylindrical sticky rice cake) in Dai An Khe village, Hai Lang district, in central Quang Tri province, are working day and night to complete orders from near and far. For the people of Quang Tri, the renowned traditional cake is an indispensable part of a Tet banquet.

Society Over 100 disadvantaged workers return home for Tet on Vietnam Airlines free flight National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has operated a free flight carrying over 100 disadvantaged workers from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi to re-unite with their families on the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Environment Over 50 hectares of land cleared from war-time UXO in Thua Thien-Hue More than 50 hectares of land in A Luoi district in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue have been cleared from war-left unexploded ordnance (UXO), giving more farming land for local residents.