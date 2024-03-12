Politics Vietnam suggests empowering women in digital transformation Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan suggested empowering women and girls in science, technology and digital transformation while addressing the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in New York on March 11 (local time).

Politics Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh wraps up working trip to Australia, New Zealand Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his wife and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived back Hanoi on March 12 morning, concluding a trip for the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit commemorating the 50th anniversary of dialogue relations, and official visits to Australia and New Zealand from March 5-11.

Politics Hanoi’s Party oficial pledges to deepen ties with Laos Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung paid a courtesy call to Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on March 11, assuring the host that Hanoi, as well as Vietnam, will spare no effort, together with the Party, State and people of Laos, to preserve and foster bilateral special relationship in various areas.

Politics Vietnam attends dialogue with Secretary General of La Francophonie Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has attended a dialogue with Louise Mushikiwab, Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF).