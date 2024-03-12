☀️ Morning digest March 12
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 11 for Prosecutor General of Mongolia Jargalsaikhan Banzragch, expressing belief that his visit will further deepen ties between the two countries, especially their procuracy sectors on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations this year.
President Thuong highlighted the positive outcomes of bilateral relationship over the past seven decades, emphasising the benefits for both nations' citizens. He specifically cited Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh's visit to Vietnam in late 2023 as a catalyst for new and significant cooperation opportunities, including further strengthening ties between the two procuracies and people-to-people exchanges. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his wife and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived back Hanoi on March 12 morning, concluding a trip for the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit commemorating the 50th anniversary of dialogue relations, and official visits to Australia and New Zealand from March 5-11.
At the ASEAN – Australia Special Summit, leaders highlighted the importance and value of the ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, set out a major orientation to promote comprehensive cooperation in all fields in the coming time. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's official visits to Australia and New Zealand were successful in all aspects, marking significant milestones in Vietnam's relations with the two countries, said Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.
In an interview granted to press agencies, FM Son highlighted the significance of the visits, saying that they represent a concrete step in implementing the foreign policy set by the 13th National Party Congress, which includes further strengthening and deepening relations with partners, especially strategic, comprehensive and important partners, and traditional friends. Read full story
- Vietnam and New Zealand signed a cooperation agreement to utilise electronic certificates in the veterinary field for the 2024-2026 period, witnessed by Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan and New Zealand Minister of Agriculture Todd McClay on March 11.
The signing ceremony was part of the Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh’s ongoing visit to the Pacific nation, meant to specify the signed agreements on food safety and plant quarantine and facilitate customs clearance for agro-fisheries. Read full story
- A delegation from the Finance Ministry led by Minister Ho Duc Phoc on March 11 had a working session with Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and representatives from Japanese partners to promote bilateral financial cooperation.
At the event, the two ministers expressed their delight to see the increasingly strong development of the two countries' relations, especially the upgrade of the ties to the Vietnam - Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World last November. Read full story
- Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung paid a courtesy call to Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on March 11, assuring the host that Hanoi, as well as Vietnam, will spare no effort, together with the Party, State and people of Laos, to preserve and foster bilateral special relationship in various areas.
Dung affirmed that Hanoi always gives high priority to its important political relations with Laos, especially Vientiane capital and northern Lao provinces. Read full story
The national men’s football team will welcome the return of a number of familiar players, notably, strikers Nguyen Tien Linh and Nguyen Cong Phuong (middle) (Photo: VNA)- Philippe Troussier, head coach of the Vietnamese national men’s football team, on March 11 announced a 33-player squad in preparation for two matchs against Indonesia in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers later this month, according to Vietnam Football Federation.
The first leg will take place at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium of Indonesia on March 21, and the second leg at My Dinh Stadium on March 26. Read full story
- Building the Lao Bao - Densavan joint cross-border economic and trade zone between Vietnam and Laos is one of the key projects that the central province of Quang Tri is implementing, according to Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Ha Sy Dong.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Dong said that on the 2,067km-long Vietnam - Laos border, there are currently eight pairs of international border gates, of which Quang Tri province alone has two - Lao Bao and La Lay. Read full story
- Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has attended a dialogue with Louise Mushikiwab, Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF).
The dialogue, chaired by the Group of French-speaking Ambassadors, took place on March 9 at the UN headquarters in New York, the US. It drew the presence of more than 40 ambassadors and representatives of permanent missions of OIF member countries in New York./. Read full story