– President Vo Van Thuong received Pakistani Ambassador Samina Mehtab in Hanoi on March 12, congratulating the outgoing diplomat on her excellent fulfillment of tasks in Vietnam.

President Vo Van Thuong (R) and Pakistani Ambassador Samina Mehtab at the meeting in Hanoi on March 12.

The State leader highly valued the ambassador's active and effective contributions to the friendship and cooperation between the two countries, especially the organisation of many meaningful activities to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations in 2022.



– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 12 issued a dispatch ordering the Minister of Public Security and Chairpersons of People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities to strengthen the fire prevention and control work.

The move was made following a fire that occurred on March 12 morning at a high-rise building in O Cho Dua intersection, Hanoi's Dong Da district, a busy area with a high density of population and traffic. The fire caused panic among many people. Luckily there was no casualty.



- General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith received a delegation of Hanoi led by Dinh Tien Dung, Politburo member of the Communist Party of Vietnam and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, in Vientiane on March 12.

General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith (R) welcomes Dinh Tien Dung, Politburo member of the Communist Party of Vietnam and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, at the meeting in Vientiane on March 12.

Briefing his host on the outcomes of the talks between the Hanoi and Vientiane delegations, Dung said the fruitful cooperation between the two capital cities is one of the vivid demonstrations of the Vietnam - Laos special traditional friendship.



– Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son received Komura Masahiro, member of the House of Representatives and Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, in Hanoi on March 12.

Lauding the great progress of the Vietnam - Japan friendship and cooperation in various fields, Minister Son noted that Japan remains a partner of leading importance of Vietnam. It ranks first in terms of official development assistance (ODA) provision, second in labour cooperation, third in investment and tourism cooperation, and fourth among trading partners of Vietnam.



– Border guards at the Moc Bai international border gate in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh on March 12 received 15 Vietnamese citizens who had been rescued from forced labour in Cambodia.



Of the Vietnamese nationals, 10 have passports while the others fail to show any personal identity papers. They are between 18 and 30 years old and most of them are from northern provinces.



– The Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) on March 12 released the Provincial Innovation Index (PII) 2023, the first of its kind so far.

Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat (centre) and other officials at the launch of the Provincial Innovation Index 2023 on March 12

The index aims to provide a general panorama of the socio-economic development model based on science, technology, and innovation of each provincial-level locality. It points out the strong and weak points, potential factors, and necessary conditions for boosting the science, technology and innovation-based development in each locality.



– Vietnam is the most important market of Argentina in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said the Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of Argentina, Fernando Vilella.

Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency reporter on the sidelines of the 2024 Argentina Agricultural Exhibition Expoagro in Buenos Aires, the official said that Vietnam is also a key market in Argentina's trade development strategy.