☀️ Morning digest March 14
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Vietnam and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have cooperated fruitfully over the past 30 years, and their cooperation is expected to grow further in the next three decades, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on March 13.
Addressing a ceremony in Hanoi marking the 30 years of the partnership, the PM appreciated the bank's support to Vietnam, especially in infrastructure development, poverty reduction, education and health care, particularly in remote, border and island areas.
- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang lauded the World Bank (WB) for its continued support in mobilising funding for development projects in Vietnam at a reception in Hanoi on March 13 for WB Country Director Carolyn Turk.
Quang suggested that both sides continue working closely together to overcome difficulties in the implementation and completion of projects using WB's loans.
- Vietnam always rolls out the red carpet for projects that lay the foundation for the development of the renewable energy industry, helping the Government complete policies and the investment environment in the sector, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha said on March 13.
He made the statement while hosting a reception for Deputy Head of Mission of the Danish Embassy in Vietnam Mette Ekeroth and President and CEO of Vestas Group Anders Runevad.
- With their market sizes and complementary strengths, Vietnam and Shandong province of China still have a lot of room to enhance economic and trade cooperation, an official of the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) said on March 13.
Addressing a business matching conference in Hanoi, Director of the MoIT's Trade Promotion Agency Vu Ba Phu said China has been the biggest trading partner of Vietnam for more than 20 straight years. Meanwhile, Vietnam ranked first in ASEAN and seventh in the world among trading partners of China in 2023.
- Vietnam has showed its responsibility in participating in the ReCAAP Agreement and effectively combating maritime crimes, affirmed Major General Vu Trung Kien, Deputy Commander in charge of law of the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) at the 18th ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre (ISC) Governing Council Meeting in Singapore on March 13.
The meeting saw the participation of members of the governing council, officials from 21 member countries of the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP), and guest delegates from 10 maritime organisations, shipping associations, international and regional research institutes.
- The French Defense Audiovisual Agency (ECPAD) has made public a photo book on the Dien Bien Phu campaign in Vietnam, including never-before-seen images, on the occasion of its 70th anniversary.
The 211-page book contains 162 photos, both colour and black-and-white, re-creating the historic campaign, from March 13 to May 7, 1954, said Marina Berthier, an ECPAD employee who played a role in publishing the book, noting most of them taken by war photojournalists like Jean Péraud and Daniel Camus, or by soldiers themselves.
- The Asian markets, especially Southeast Asia and Middle East, still hold vast potential for Vietnamese vegetable and fruit exports, experts said at a forum regarding the goods held in Ho Chi Minh City on March 13.
Le Thi Mai Anh from the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Asia-Pacific Market Department – the organiser of the forum – elaborated on the point by noting that in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region, Vietnam holds a geographical advantage with convenient transport time, minimising risks that could affect the quality of vegetables and fruits. This is also a large and open market, with import duties ranging from 0 to 5%.
- Nearly 100 one-on-one business meetings between Vietnamese importers and enterprises from Gyeongbuk and Chungbuk provinces of the Republic of Korea (RoK) have been arranged during a recent trade exchange programme in Hanoi, said the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency in Hanoi (KOTRA Hanoi).
- HortEx Vietnam 2024, the sixth international exhibition and conference for horticultural and floricultural production and processing technology in Vietnam, opened in Ho Chi Minh City on March 13.
The event attracted over 200 exhibitors from 25 countries and territories around the world, including the Netherlands, China, France, Germany, Greece, Thailand, the US, the UK and Australia, among others. The three-day event is is expected to welcome 8,000 visitors.