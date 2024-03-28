☀️ Morning digest March 28
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on March 27 met outstanding scholars, intellectuals, religious dignitaries, and representatives from ethnic
minority groups in Hanoi.
At the meeting, the top legislator emphasised the tradition of solidarity, saying the Party and the State have viewed the great national solidarity bloc as the power, the main momentum and a factor decisive to the past struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as the present cause of national construction and defence. Read full story
- Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue on March 27 received a US delegation led by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, chairwoman of the US Senate Committee on Armed Services’ Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities.
Welcoming US senators and congressmen, Hue said he believes that the visit, the second of its kind in 2024 since the two countries set up their comprehensive strategic partnership last September, will contribute to strengthening mutual understanding and trust, and developing the relationship between the two parliaments as well as the cooperation between the two countries in an extensive and substantive manner. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 27 suggested Vietnam and Canada maximise their potential, both bilaterally and multilaterally, to boost their development cooperation.
At a reception in Hanoi for Canadian Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Mary Ng, who is leading a Canadian trade mission to Vietnam, the PM said her visit has contributed to consolidating the comprehensive partnership between the two countries. Read full story
- Vietnam welcomes a resolution recently adopted by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that demands an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on March 27.
She said Vietnam calls on relevant sides to immediately implement Resolution 2728, approved by the UNSC on March 25, towards a long-term and sustainable ceasefire in the region, promoting humanitarian aid and protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure. Read full story
- The Vietnam – Canada Economic Joint Committee opened its second meeting in Hanoi on March 27, looking to enhance trade and investment collaboration.
In his opening remarks, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien affirmed that the two countries have witnessed quantum leap in the relations, ellaborating trade and investment exchange has enjoyed positive growth after the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), to which Vietnam and Canada are members, took effect. Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City and Canada should sign Memoranda of Understanding and promote delegation exchange to concretise their cooperation as they have potential to work together in various sectors, running the gamut of agriculture, industry, service, science-technology and education, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said on March 27.
Hosting a reception for Treasurer of the Canada-ASEAN Business Council (CABC) Nicholas Stipp and members of the council, Hoan recalled his trip to Canada in 2023 during which various cooperation deals were signed between the two business communities. Read full story
- Revenues from enterprises making key industrial products in Hanoi amounts to some 200 trillion VND (8.33 billion USD) on an annual basis, or close to 35% of the local sector’s total production value.
According to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, the capital authorities accredited 229 products by 156 enterprises as key industrial goods. Those enterprises boast high competitiveness, capable of joining the global production and supply chains. Read full story
- Thai princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn delivered a 50-minute musical performance about Vietnam, called “Vietnam an long” (Vietnam at peace) at Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok on March 26 on the occasion of the 107th founding anniversary of the university.
The event was attended by more than 1,500 delegates who are Thai scholars, intellectuals and officials as well as foreign diplomats in the country. Read full story./.