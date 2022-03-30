☀️ Morning digest March 30
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has suggested the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap focus on developing its key agricultural products and step up the application of scientific-technological advances and achievements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to boost the collective economy. Read full story
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (R) and British Minister of State for Asia and the Middle East Amanda Milling meet in Hanoi on March 29. (Photo: VNA)- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son received Amanda Milling, Minister of State for Asia and the Middle East at the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, in Hanoi on March 29.
Milling is on a working visit to Vietnam on the occasion of the 8th Vietnam - UK strategic dialogue at the deputy foreign minister level. Read full story
VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang at the online talks on March 29. (Photo: VNA)- The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Lao News Agency (KPL) held talks via videoconference on March 29 to review outcomes of their cooperation during 2016 - 2020 and discuss plans for this year and beyond.
The event was attended by VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang, KPL General Director Khampheuy Philapha, and representatives from the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism. Read full story
- Vietnam enjoyed trade surplus of 809 million USD in the first quarter of 2021, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
The office said that in March, import-export activities recovered strongly with total value of 66.73 billion USD, up 36.8 percent over the previous month and 14.7 percent year on year, with trade surplus of 1.39 billion USD. Read full story
- The Ministry of Public Security's Investigation Police Agency on March 29 decided to launch criminal proceedings against and arrest Trinh Van Quyet, Chairman of the FLC Group Joint Stock Company, pending investigations into suspicion of stock market manipulation. Read full story
- The People’s Committee of northern Bac Giang province and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a teleconference on March 29 to promote the export of lychee, a local specialty, to the US.
The event was connected with the Vietnamese Embassy and Trade Office in the US, along with many domestic and foreign businesses and trade centres. Read full story
Vietnam concluded their journey in the final round of World Cup 2022 qualifiers with one win, one draw and eight losses. (Photo: VNA)- Vietnam concluded their journey in the Asian qualifiers of World Cup 2022 with a surprising 1-1 draw against hosts Japan on March 29./. Read full story