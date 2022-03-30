Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 30 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 30.

Politics Vietnam attends ADSOM WG, ADSOM-Plus WG meetings A delegation of the Ministry of National Defence attended the virtual conferences of the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Working Group (ADSOM WG) and the ADSOM-Plus WG on March 28 and 29.

Politics Vietnam, Russia boost collaboration in legal affairs Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi received a delegation from the Association of Lawyers of Russia led by its Chairman Sergey Stepashin on March 29.

Politics Vietnam-Cuba ties further strengthened Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen has said the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba have been constantly fostered and developed over the past 60 years.