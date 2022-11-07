☀️ Morning digest November 7
The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has affirmed to the National Assembly that the Government and local administrations will continue to drastically implement set measures and tasks while fixing shortcomings so as to realise the year's targets to the highest possible level and create a driving force for next year.
In his speech to the NA following the final Q&A session in Hanoi on November 5, the PM gave a brief review on the socio-economic performance in the past 10 months and called attention to new developments in the world situation, particularly risk factors.Read full story
– Cambodia's media have described the upcoming visit to Cambodia by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, from November 8-9, as a highlight of the friendship between the two countries.
