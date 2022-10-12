☀️ Morning digest October 12
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
-Vietnam was elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR) for the 2023-2025 tenure on October 11 at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
The election result shows that Vietnam’s active participation in the UNHCR’s activities and its strong commitment and efforts in promoting and protecting human rights have won the acknowledgement, trust and appreciation of the international community.Read full story
-Party General Secretary and Secretary of the Central Military Commission Nguyen Phu Trong on October 11 met 80 outstanding delegates representing 450 delegates attending the 10th Congress of the Military Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union for the 2022-2027 tenure.
The Party leader affirmed the key role of young people in the military, who stay absolutely loyal to the Party, the Fatherland and the people in any circumstances.Read full story
-Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan held talks with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković in Zagreb on October 11, during which the latter welcomed the Vietnamese delegation and affirmed that their ongoing visit was an important hallmark in the history of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.
The two sides informed each other about the socio-economic development situation in each country and spoke highly of fine and reliable relations in politics and diplomacy between Vietnam and Croatia, and agreed to increase the exchange of delegations via all State and parliament channels and between ministries, sectors and localities.Read full story
-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has said Vietnam welcomes and encourages renewable and green energy projects of the US-based AES Corporation and capable, prestigious partners in the Southeast Asian country.
At a reception in Hanoi on October 11 for AES Permanent Executive Vice President Juan Ignacio Rubiolo, PM Chinh hailed the corporation for its constructive policy recommendations for Vietnam, especially in green and clean energy to contribute to energy transition and the goal of carbon neutralisation in the country by 2050.Read full story
-The same day, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received the new Belarus Ambassador to Vietnam, Uladzimir Baravikou.
Chinh affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the country and Belarus and welcomed the positive progress in bilateral cooperation despite the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.Read full story
-The 16th Meeting of the Experts' Working Group on Peacekeeping Operations (EWG PKO) Cycle 4 for the 2021-2023 period took place via video conference on October 11.
The event was co-chaired by Col. Nguyen Nhu Canh, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, and Tomoko Matsuzawa, Director for Defence Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region of the International Policy Division of the Defence Policy Bureau under the Japanese Ministry of Defence, who is also head of Japan’s working group on peacekeeping.Read full story
-The European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) and its member businesses are ready to help the Vietnamese Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) build policies and mechanisms to build a green and sustainable economy, EuroCham Chairman Alain Cany has said.
During a working session in Hanoi on October 11 with Vietnamese Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha, Cany said after the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP 26) wrapped up, EuroCham has devised development target programmes and committed to stand side by side with the Vietnamese Government in the process of economic restructuring towards green, less carbon emissions and achieving the net zero emission goal by 2050.Read full story
-About 100 representatives from French and Vietnamese enterprises gathered at the first France-Vietnam economic forum in the port city of Marseille on October 10, focusing their discussions on export-import, investment and prospect of economic-trade cooperation.
The event was initiated by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Aix Marseille Provence and Vietnam’s Honorary Consul in Marseille.Read full story
-Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh and Finnish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Antti Kurvinen co-chaired a seminar in Hanoi on October 11 discussing solutions to respond to climate change.
Speaking at the event, Thanh said the Vietnamese Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has drafted an amended Law on Water Resources, focusing on four groups of policies passed by the National Assembly, including ensuring water security, the equitisation of the water sector, a water resource-based economy, protecting water resources and preventing water-borne harm, while suggesting amendments to several policies.Read full story
-Vietnam always considers its response to climate change a vital issue, and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions a priority of the entire political system, said Tang The Cuong, Director of the Department of Climate Change (DCC) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.
He made the statement at a workshop held in Hanoi on October 11, aiming to share experience in developing a system of exchange of GHG emission quotas and carbon credits in Vietnam.Read full story
-The Vietnamese team won six gold medals as of October 10 at the 2022 Asian Weightlifting Championships which is being held in Bahrain from October 6 to 16.Read full story/.
