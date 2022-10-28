Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong will pay an official visit to China from October 30 to November 2 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping.



CPV General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (L) and CPC General Secretary and President Xi Jinping (Photo: VNA)

The visit aims to actively carry out the foreign policy set at the 13th National Party Congress, and raise mutual understanding and political trust between the two parties, States and peoples, towards taking bilateral ties to a new development period, contributing to maintaining an environment of peace, stability, cooperation and development.



- Ambassador Vu Ho, acting Head of ASEAN SOM Vietnam, has highlighted the importance of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s integrity, saying that it is the result of decades-long efforts by its member states.



Addressing a Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, on October 27, Ho affirmed that ASEAN needs to maintains its principles, respect independence, sovereignty and not interfere in internal affairs of each other.



- Vietnam’s e-commerce market will become the fastest-growing in Southeast Asia by 2026, head of Amazon Global Selling Vietnam Gijae Seong cited a recent report while addressing the launch of the Amazon Week in Hanoi on October 27.



He said although global economies are recovering unevenly after the COVID-19 pandemic, cross-border e-commerce in the world, including Vietnam, has still witnessed breakthrough growth.



- Vietnam takes the lead and set to post a 31% growth in gross merchandise value (GMV) from 23 billion USD in 2022 to 49 billion USD in 2025, according to the "e-Conomy SEA 2022" report released by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company on October 27.



The report said South East Asia's top digital economies grew faster than expected in 2022 and is set to reach 200 billion USD in total value of transactions made this year.



- Principal country economist of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Nguyen Minh Cuong said on October 27 that Vietnam’s economic recovery in the past nine months was impressive, believing that its mid and long-term growth prospect is bright.



At Hai Phong port (Photo: VNA)

He said factors behind the strong recovery include macro-economic and political stability as well as success in containing COVID-19. The recovery was relatively even across all growth engines, from industry, agriculture to services while export rebounded. Foreign and domestic investors' confidence also fueled economic growth.



- Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of the northern province of Lang Son, Doan Thu Ha, hosted a delegation of the Secretariat of the Chairman of the Japan - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance on October 27.



Briefing her guests on the province's strengths and socio-economic development, Ha underlined that Lang Son is considered an important gateway connecting Vietnam as well as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China. It is a hub of import-export activities between Vietnam, ASEAN and China.



- More than 800 migrant Vietnamese labourers in Cambodia returned to Vietnam through Moc Bai border gate in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh during a short period from October 26 afternoon to October 27 noon.



According to the commander of the Border Guard Command of Tay Ninh, Colonel Le Hong Vuong, the large number of returnees forced the border guard force to work round the clock to handle procedures.



- The Ministry of Health believed the COVID-19 situation is still unpredictable due to the risk of more new dangerous virus variants, and countries must continue working to strengthen their surveillance systems.



Phan Trong Lan, Director of the Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health, said globally, the COVID-19 situation is still complicated, and immunity gained has been reduced over time./.