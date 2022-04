Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien (L) and his Lao counterpart Khampheng Xaysompheng co-chair the conference. (Photo: VNA)

- The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.- The 12th Vietnam - Laos border trade development cooperation conference was held in the Lao capital of Vientiane on April 11 under the co-chair of Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and his Lao counterpart Khampheng Xaysompheng. Read full story - Vietnam’s honorary consulate office in Japan’s Mie prefecture officially came into operation on April 9, with Moriyuki Taniguchi, a Japanese national, as its head. Read full story - President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 11 praised a firefighter in the southern province of Dong Nai and a resident in the northern province of Nam Dinh for saving many people in the past two days. Read full story - Vice Chairman the Hanoi People’ Committee Chu Xuan Dung has requested related units to prepare necessary conditions for the vaccination of children aged from 5 to 11. Read full story - A total of 37 people were killed and 52 others were injured in 81 traffic accidents nationwide during the Hung Kings Commemoration Day holiday, which started on April 9. Read full story