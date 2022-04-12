Politics Canada’s Foreign Minister heads to Indonesia, Vietnam to boost ties Canada’s Foreign Minister Melanie Joly is travelling to Indonesia and Vietnam from April 9 to 14 to expand partnerships and reiterate the country’s commitment to engagement with nations throughout the region as part of the government’s forthcoming Canadian Indo-Pacific Strategy.

Politics President commemorates legendary ancestors President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 9 offered incense to the legendary ancestors of Vietnam, Father Lac Long Quan and Mother Au Co.

Politics Vietnam, Australia foster comprehensive cooperation: Ambassador The governments of Vietnam and Australia are promoting bilateral comprehensive cooperation in various fields, towards the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties in February 2023, Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh has said.

Politics PM asks for readiness in responding to new dangerous coronavirus strains Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 9 urged the Health Ministry to devise new COVID-19 prevention and control scenarios to make Vietnam always ready in responding to the rapid development of the pandemic or the possible future appearance of more contagious and dangerous coronavirus strains.