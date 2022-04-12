☀️ Morning digest on April 12
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.
Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien (L) and his Lao counterpart Khampheng Xaysompheng co-chair the conference. (Photo: VNA)- The 12th Vietnam - Laos border trade development cooperation conference was held in the Lao capital of Vientiane on April 11 under the co-chair of Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and his Lao counterpart Khampheng Xaysompheng. Read full story
- Vietnam’s honorary consulate office in Japan’s Mie prefecture officially came into operation on April 9, with Moriyuki Taniguchi, a Japanese national, as its head. Read full story
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 11 praised a firefighter in the southern province of Dong Nai and a resident in the northern province of Nam Dinh for saving many people in the past two days. Read full story
- Vice Chairman the Hanoi People’ Committee Chu Xuan Dung has requested related units to prepare necessary conditions for the vaccination of children aged from 5 to 11. Read full story
- A total of 37 people were killed and 52 others were injured in 81 traffic accidents nationwide during the Hung Kings Commemoration Day holiday, which started on April 9. Read full story
At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)- Hanoi began counting down 31 days left until the opening of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) at a ceremony held at Ly Thai To Statue and Hoan Kiem lake area on April 11, which attracted the attendance of more than 3,000 athletes and local people. Read full story
A visitor at the exhibition (Photo: Tuoitre (Youth)- For the first time, the full collection of 12 ceramic boots created by late People's Artisan Vu Thang is on display at an exhibition titled “The Bat Trang Ceramic Boots - An Inspiration from Italy”. The event is held at Casa Italia, Hanoi from April 10 to May 3, by the Embassy of Italy and the Hon Dat Viet Bat Trang Art Museum (Bat Trang Museum). Read full story
- Nearly 300 foreign and domestic athletes competed in TRI - Factor Vietnam 2022 which took place on April 10 in Vung Tau city in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau. Read full story
Traditional festivals of Laos, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar celebrated in HCM City. (Photo: VNA)- Bunpimay, Songkran, Chol Chhnam Thmay, and Thingyang - the traditional new year festivals of Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar, were celebrated at a ceremony in Pho Minh Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City on April 11. Read full story./.