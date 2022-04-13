☀️ Morning digest on April 13
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
-The Politburo of the Party Central Committee has issued Conclusion No. 12-KL/TW requesting the acceleration of investigations and handling of serious and complex corruption cases which have drawn great public attention.
The Politburo asked for more efforts to intensify and increase the efficiency of dissemination and education work. Officials and Party members, particularly leaders and managers, should strictly follow the Party's regulations and the State's laws on the prevention and control of corruption and negative phenomena.
- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue stressed that the Party's new guidelines on land policies must be institutionalised to facilitate the effective management and use of land and contribute to limiting complaints and denunciations in this area.
He made the remark at a meeting in Hanoi on April 12 held by the Party Delegation at the National Assembly and the central steering committee on reviewing the implementation of Resolution No.19-NQ/TW issued by the 11th Party Central Committee on reforming land laws and policies.
-A conference was held in Ho Chi Minh City on April 12 to promote investment in Hoc Mon and Cu Chi districts, drawing 550 delegates from businesses, ministries, localities, investors and economists.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and delegates witness the signing of memoranda of understanding on investing in Cu Chi and Hoc Mon. (Photo: VNA)It was the largest event of its kind held after the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections hit the city, with committed capital amounting to nearly 17 billion USD, of which nearly 500 million USD received licences during the event.
-The Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations held a conference in Hanoi on April 12 to launch people-to-people diplomacy tasks for 2022, gathering nearly 200 delegates from the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF), people's organisations, ministries and central agencies.
According to a report released at the event, during 2021, the VFF, mass organisations and unions had continued to show a strong performance in people-to-people diplomacy activities with activeness, flexibility, creativity and efficiency.
-The retail prices of oil and petrol were adjusted down starting from 3pm on April 12 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Ministry of Finance.
This is the third decline following seven consecutive hikes in petrol prices in 2022, with a total reduction of nearly 2,500 VND per litre.
-The upcoming Ha Long Carnival, a highlight of the Ha Long – Quang Ninh tourism week 2022, will take the theme of SEA Games 31, the organizer said at a press conference on April 12.
The carnival is part of the tourism week, which will take place on the occasion of the National Reunification Day (April 30) and the May Day (May 1) holidays. Quang Ninh is among venues that will host SEA Games 31.