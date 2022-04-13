Politics Thanh Hoa fosters ties with Laos’s Houaphanh province A delegation from the central province of Thanh Hoa led by Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Do Minh Tuan visited and extended Bunpimay (New Year of Laos) greetings to authorities and local people in Houaphanh province of Laos from April 11-12.

Politics Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics boosts foreign cooperation Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Nguyen Xuan Thang held working sessions with the Ambassadors of the Netherland and Mozambique on April 12 to seek stronger cooperation with the two countries.

Politics Conference launches people-to-people diplomacy tasks for 2022 The Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations held a conference in Hanoi on April 12 to launch people-to-people diplomacy tasks for 2022, gathering nearly 200 delegates from the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF), people's organisations, ministries and central agencies.

Politics HCM City leaders extend greeting to Lao diplomats on Bunpimay Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and a delegation of local authorities visited the Lao Consulate General in the city on April 12 on the occasion of Bunpimay, Laos’ traditional New Year Festival.