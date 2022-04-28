Politics Vietnam asks for EU’s stronger support in cyber security protection Minister of Public Security General To Lam met with Gunnar Wiegand, Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific at the European External Action Service (EEAS), in Hanoi on April 28, asking for further support from the EU in cyber security protection.

Politics State leader high values home security force’s performance State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of the Defence - Security Council and Commander of the people’s armed forces, visited the Home Security Department of the Ministry of Public Security on April 27.

Politics Hanoi, Phnom Penh agree new bilateral cooperation orientations Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung and Cambodia’s Phnom Penh governor Khuong Sreng promised to jointly seek new orientations to promote practical ooperation between the two cities in various fields during talks on April 27 in Phnom Penh.

Politics Party information-education commission leader busy in Laos Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia on April 27 visited Paxason newspaper, the Vietnamese Embassy in Vientiane and Vietnamese community in Laos as part of his ongoing visit to the neighbouring country.