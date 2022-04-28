☀️ Morning digest on April 28
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
- The Standing Board of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption held a meeting in Hanoi on April 27 to discuss cases that it has followed and define tasks for the time to come.
Participants agreed that the prevention of corruption and negative phenomena has seen good progress in many areas.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh makes a field trip to the Tran De seaport planning area in Soc Trang province (Photo: VNA)- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 27 led a working delegation of the Government to make a field trip to the Tran De seaport planning area in Tran De district and Long Phu 1 thermal power project during his working visit to the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang.
- Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia on April 27 visited Paxason newspaper, the Vietnamese Embassy in Vientiane and Vietnamese community in Laos as part of his ongoing visit to the neighbouring country.
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)- A meeting between secretaries of the Party Committees of the Vietnamese northern border provinces of Lao Cai, Dien Bien, Ha Giang and Lai Chau, and China’s Yunnan province took place virtually on April 27.
The event was also connected to the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Commission for External Relations, the Vietnamese Embassy in Beijing, the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and the Chinese Embassy in Hanoi.
- Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung and Cambodia’s Phnom Penh governor Khuong Sreng promised to jointly seek new orientations to promote practical ooperation between the two cities in various fields during talks on April 27 in Phnom Penh.
The two officials agreed to further enhance cooperation in investment and tourism between enterprises in the two cities.
- The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh once again topped Vietnam’s Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) 2021.
According to the PCI 2021 report released by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) at a ceremony on April 27 in Hanoi, Quang Ninh province gained the highest score of 70.02 percent.
- Ho Chi Minh City lured 1.28 billion USD worth of foreign investment in the first fourth months of 2022, an annual rise of 12.18 percent, reported the municipal Department of Planning and Investment.
The exhibition will run until May 21 (Photo: VNA)- A book exhibition themed “Ho Chi Minh Imprints” opened in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 27, introducing more than 800 book titles featuring the life and career of President Ho Chi Minh published by Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House.
According to Director of the publishing house Pham Minh Tuan, the exhibition will run until May 21 to celebrate the 47th anniversary of the Liberation Day and 123rd birthday of the late leader.
- The Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank - a partner that has been the main sponsor of the national chess championship for three consecutive years, announced its rewards for members of the national chess team participating 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) at a ceremony in Hanoi on April 27./.