Politics Prime Minister pays working visit to Soc Trang Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 27 led a working delegation of the Government to make a field trip to the Tran De seaport planning area in Tran De district and Long Phu 1 thermal power project during his working visit to the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang.

Politics Party information-education commission leader busy in Laos Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia on April 27 visited Paxason newspaper, the Vietnamese Embassy in Vientiane and Vietnamese community in Laos as part of his ongoing visit to the neighbouring country.

Videos Vietnam sends military engineers to join UN missions Vietnam's Engineering Unit Rotation 1 and Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 4 left Hanoi on April 27 for UN peacekeeping missions in Abyei and South Sudan. President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the deployment ceremony held by the Ministry of National Defence.