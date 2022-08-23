☀️ Morning digest on August 23
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 22 for Lao Prosecutor General Xayxana Khotphouthone, who is in Vietnam for the 7th Conference of People's Procuracies of provinces sharing the Vietnam – Laos border.
The President lauded the good cooperation between the Supreme People’s Procuracies of the two countries, and affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and the Supreme People’s Procuracy stand ready to support the Lao agency in all aspects. Read full story
- The Cambodian leaders pledged to work together with Vietnam to preserve and promote the fine neighbourliness between the two countries while receiving a Vietnamese senior Party official in Phnom Penh on August 22.
Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) President and Prime Minister Hun Sen, CPP Honorary President and National Assembly President Heng Samrin, and CPP Vice President and President of the Senate of Cambodia Say Chhum met with Le Hoai Trung, head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations. Read full story
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Central Advisory Council on Amnesty and particularly the Ministry of Public Security to review the list of prisoners eligible for amnesty, offered on the occasion of National Day (September 2).
The President made the request at a working session with representatives from the council and other agencies on August 22, which took place before he approves the amnesty dossiers. Read full story
- Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long held talks with his Lao counterpart Phayvy Siboualypha in Hanoi on August 22, during which they agreed to raise the efficiency of cooperation between the two ministries and diversify cooperation formats.
The collaboration will focus on information-technology application and the exchange of experience online. Read full story
- Vietnamese students won one silver, five bronze medals and one consolation prize at the 15th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA), said the Hanoi Department of Education and Training on August 22.
Vietnam’s delegation to the competition comprised nine students from physics-specialised classes of the Hanoi – Amsterdam High School for the Gifted in Hanoi. Read full story
- Vietnam consistently supports the strengthening of the ASEAN-Russia strategic partnership, affirmed Politburo member and Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam on August 22 at the 2nd ASEAN-Russia Consultations of the High Representatives for Security Issues.
Lam stated that Vietnam pledges to do its best to act together with ASEAN member countries and Russia in response to challenges for a region of peace, stability and
sustainability and a drug-free ASEAN. Read full story
- Thai retail conglomerate Central Group is planning to expand aggressively at home and in neighboring Vietnam, hoping to tap an expected jump in demand when the COVID-19 pandemic ends, according to Nikkei Asia.
Central Retail, the group's core retail arm, has set aside 30 billion THB (848 million USD) to invest in Vietnam, where it intends to increase sales to 100 billion THB over the next five years, up from the current 38.6 billion THB, according to its business strategy published in its annual report. Read full story
- The Ministry of Health on August 22 issued temporary guidelines for monitoring and preventing monkeypox amid complicated developments of the disease.
Accordingly, people have their temperatures checked at border gates to detect cases of monkeypox. Monitoring measures at border gates also include supervising medical quarantine officers. Read full story
More than 500 athletes, including local and international ones, will take part in the 2022 Roller Sports Hanoi Open on August 21 at the My Dinh National Stadium. (Photo: vanhoa.vn)-The 2022 Roller Sports Hanoi Open lured more than 500 athletes to participate in professional, semi-pro and amateur events at the My Dinh National Stadium on August 21.
Competitors from 34 clubs in 14 cities and provinces took part in four categories of speed skating, slalom, slide and skateboard in different age groups from four years to unlimited age./. Read full story