Politics Two arrested in case of 40 Vietnamese fleeing forced labour in Cambodia The An Giang Police’s Investigation Security Agency has arrested two suspects to investigate the act of "organising illegal exits" in a case of 40 Vietnamese nationals swimming across a river to Vietnam to escape from a casino in Cambodia.

Politics Vietnam backs increasing ASEAN-Russia strategic partnership: minister Vietnam consistently supports the strengthening of the ASEAN-Russia strategic partnership, affirmed Politburo member and Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam on August 22 at the 2nd ASEAN-Russia Consultations of the High Representatives for Security Issues.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao justice ministries working to raise cooperation efficiency Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long held talks with his Lao counterpart Phayvy Siboualypha in Hanoi on August 22, during which they agreed to raise the efficiency of cooperation between the two ministries and diversify cooperation formats.

Politics Sympathy to Algeria over serious forest fires President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 22 sent a message of sympathy to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria over huge losses in human lives and assets caused by serious forest fires in some northeastern provinces recently.