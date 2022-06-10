☀️ Morning digest on June 10
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue proposed the Government, administrations at all levels and sectors to synchronously deploy solutions in order to perform better and create positive and clear changes in issues questioned by legislators during the question-and-answer (Q&A) session of the 15th legislature's third sitting.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the end of the Q&A session on June 9. (Photo: VNA)Speaking at the end of the Q&A session on June 9, Hue affirmed that the session took place in a democratic and frank atmosphere, attracting attention from people and voters nationwide. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will hold a dialogue with workers on June 12, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL). The dialogue will be held in the northern province of Bac Giang with the participation of 4,500 local workers, and will be linked with 63 sites in cities and provinces. Read full story
- All countries should adhere to international law, the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS) and regulations of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said at a regular press conference held by the ministry on June 9. She made the comment while answering a question regarding information that an Australian plane was disturbed by a Chinese fighter jet in the airspace belonging to Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago. Read full story
- The relationship between Vietnam and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (China) has witnessed major strides over the years, with cooperation in economy, trade, investment and tourism a bright spot, Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang told a press conference on June 9. Read full story
Secretary of the Da Nang Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang (R) meets with Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of Sekong province of Laos Leklay Sivilay on June 9. (Photo: VNA)- Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of Sekong province of Laos Leklay Sivilay suggested enhancing cooperation with central Da Nang city of Vietnam, especially promoting the export of agricultural products between the two localities that has been interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during his working session with local key officials on June 9. Read full story
Vice Chairman of the Binh Duong People’s Committee Mai Hung Dung (R) meets with Ambassador Pier Giorgio Aliberti, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)- Ambassador Pier Giorgio Aliberti, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Vietnam, on June 9 had a working session with representatives of the People's Committee of Binh Duong to discuss investment opportunities in the southern province, especially in hi-technology and green industry development and environmental protection. Read full story
- The UK educational organisation Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) announced its 2023 QS World University Rankings (QS WUR 2023) on June 9, with the Vietnam National University (VNU) - Hanoi and VNU - Ho Chi Minh City, and Duy Tan University holding their places in the 801-1,000 group. Read full story ./.