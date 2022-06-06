Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries over the weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

– The 4th Vietnam Economic Forum has affirmed the correct and effective policy of the Party and State on pursuing Doi Moi (renewal), building an independent, self-reliant economy in combination with proactive and active international integration, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at the forum on June 5.



The effective implementation of this policy during more than 35 years of Doi Moi has contributed to producing historical achievements, the Government leader told the high-level session at the forum, adding that in the current situation, the building of an independent, self-reliant economy in combination with proactive and active international integration is an objective inevitability. Read full story



– President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 5 visited and presented gifts to senior residents in the northern province of Hai Duong on the occasion of the 81st Vietnam Day of Older Persons (June 6). On behalf of the Party and State, the President underlined that the Party and State always give special attention to the care for the elderly. Read full story



– The Politburo has given warning as a disciplinary measure to the Party committees of the 2016-2021 tenure at the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) and the Ministry of Health (MoH) over their wrongdoings.

The decision was made at a meeting on June 4 of the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. Read full story



– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a Government delegation offered incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Museum at Nha Rong Wharf in HCM City on June 5, the date when 111 years ago Ho Chi Minh left the country on a ship to seek the way for national salvation. Read full story



– Question-and-Answer activities will be a focus of the third working week of the National Assembly (June 6-10). The Q&A sessions will take place over the course of two and a half days, from the afternoon of June 7 through June 9, to be broadcast live on national television and radio channels. Read full story



- Vietnam is leading the transition to clean energy in Southeast Asia and is a bright spot on an otherwise soot-black map, according to an article published recently on The Economist.

In the four years to 2021, the portion of electricity generated by solar in Vietnam increased from practically nothing to nearly 11 percent, the article said, noting it is not only a faster rate of increase than almost anywhere else in the world, but also a bigger share than larger economies such as France or Japan have managed. Read full story



- The volume of international searches for Vietnam’s tourism has surged by 50-70 percent, the fourth highest increase in the world, according to Google’s market trend tracker tool.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) on May 5 reported that after Vietnam fully reopened for tourists from March 15, 2022, this index of Vietnam has maintained a high growth, showing the strong recovery of the country's tourism industry.Read full story



- The Vietnam Festival 2022, the 14th of its kind, opened at Yoyogi Park in Tokyo with Japan’s former Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda and Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Miyake Shingo in attendance.

In his welcoming remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam highlighted the significance of the festival to the development of friendly relations between the two countries. This year’s event returns to its pre-pandemic scale after two years of scale-down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. Read full story/.