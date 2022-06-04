Culture - Sports Schoolgirl combining maths and fashion A Grade 9 student in Hanoi has launched a small collection of unique and youthful fashion designs using motifs from mathematics to decorate silk outfits.

Videos Traditional ritual from Doan Ngo Festival re-enacted The “Doan Ngo Festival - Past and Present” programme was held recently at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, offering visitors an array of experiences in royal culture as well as traditional rituals practiced at the festival.