☀ Morning digest on May 27
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
– Senior Party officials of Vietnam and Cuba have agreed that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, regular meetings and exchanges between the two Parties and countries vividly demonstrate their special friendship.
– Senior Party officials of Vietnam and Cuba have agreed that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, regular meetings and exchanges between the two Parties and countries vividly demonstrate their special friendship.
Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee held online talks with Roberto Morales Ojeda, Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee on May 26. Read full story
- Asia needs to play a greater role in maintaining and fostering a peaceful and stable environment conducive to development and prosperity in the region and beyond, on the shared basis of cooperation, understanding, trust and responsibility, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has said. Minh made the suggestion while delivering his remarks at the 27th International Conference on the Future of Asia (FOA 2022) in Tokyo on May 26. Read full story
– Vietnam has paid due attention to improving its investment environment and creating conditions for foreign enterprises to do long-term business in the country, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang told a press conference on May 26.
- Asia needs to play a greater role in maintaining and fostering a peaceful and stable environment conducive to development and prosperity in the region and beyond, on the shared basis of cooperation, understanding, trust and responsibility, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has said. Minh made the suggestion while delivering his remarks at the 27th International Conference on the Future of Asia (FOA 2022) in Tokyo on May 26. Read full story
– Vietnam has paid due attention to improving its investment environment and creating conditions for foreign enterprises to do long-term business in the country, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang told a press conference on May 26.
Responding to a question about Vietnam’s economic development policy, Hang stressed that Vietnam sees foreign investment as an important resource and a driving force for the country’s economic development, international cooperation and engagement in global value chains. Read full story
– The completion of land border demarcation and marker planting between Vietnam and Cambodia to build a common borderline of peace, friendship and sustainable development has long been the legitimate aspirations of the two countries' people, Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed on May 26.
In that spirit, over the past years, Vietnam and Cambodia have closely cooperated with each other and completed the demarcation and marker planting on 1,045km of their borderline, equivalent to around 84 percent of the total length, the spokeswoman said at a regular press conference held by the ministry. Read full story
– Competent agencies and localities of Vietnam, including Bac Giang – the country’s lychee growing hub – always create favourable conditions for Chinese businesses and traders to buy the fruit in Bac Giang, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said at a routine press conference on May 26.
Answering a question on the purchase of lychee in Bac Giang by Chinese businesses and traders, Hang said over the past time, Vietnamese and Chinese agencies and localities have closely coordinated in creating favourable conditions for their businesses, traders and supermarket chains to research the market and conduct trade promotion for agricultural products, reaping positive results. Read full story
- Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet and Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Political Director Alon Bar co-chaired the fourth political consultation conference between the two ministries via videoconference on May 26.
Viet and Bar briefed each other on the political and socio-economic situation in their respective countries, and highly valued the positive progresses in the all-round cooperation between Vietnam and Israel over the years, especially in politics, diplomacy, economy, science-technology, and startup. Read full story
- Up to 21 percent of Indian firms operating or intending to operate in Southeast Asia plan to expand their business in Vietnam in the next two years, and the ratio is 26 percent among Chinese enterprises, according to a HSBC survey covering more than 1,500 companies from six of the world’s largest economies – all of which have operations in Southeast Asia.
Regarding advantages of Vietnam, three out of 10 surveyed companies pointed to skilled workforce, while 27 percent cited competitive wage prices and proven economic resilience in response to the pandemic. Read full story/.
– The completion of land border demarcation and marker planting between Vietnam and Cambodia to build a common borderline of peace, friendship and sustainable development has long been the legitimate aspirations of the two countries' people, Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed on May 26.
In that spirit, over the past years, Vietnam and Cambodia have closely cooperated with each other and completed the demarcation and marker planting on 1,045km of their borderline, equivalent to around 84 percent of the total length, the spokeswoman said at a regular press conference held by the ministry. Read full story
– Competent agencies and localities of Vietnam, including Bac Giang – the country’s lychee growing hub – always create favourable conditions for Chinese businesses and traders to buy the fruit in Bac Giang, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said at a routine press conference on May 26.
Answering a question on the purchase of lychee in Bac Giang by Chinese businesses and traders, Hang said over the past time, Vietnamese and Chinese agencies and localities have closely coordinated in creating favourable conditions for their businesses, traders and supermarket chains to research the market and conduct trade promotion for agricultural products, reaping positive results. Read full story
- Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet and Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Political Director Alon Bar co-chaired the fourth political consultation conference between the two ministries via videoconference on May 26.
Viet and Bar briefed each other on the political and socio-economic situation in their respective countries, and highly valued the positive progresses in the all-round cooperation between Vietnam and Israel over the years, especially in politics, diplomacy, economy, science-technology, and startup. Read full story
- Up to 21 percent of Indian firms operating or intending to operate in Southeast Asia plan to expand their business in Vietnam in the next two years, and the ratio is 26 percent among Chinese enterprises, according to a HSBC survey covering more than 1,500 companies from six of the world’s largest economies – all of which have operations in Southeast Asia.
Regarding advantages of Vietnam, three out of 10 surveyed companies pointed to skilled workforce, while 27 percent cited competitive wage prices and proven economic resilience in response to the pandemic. Read full story/.