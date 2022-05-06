Politics Party Central Committee discusses summary of land-related policy reform resolution Members of the 13th Party Central Committee discussed a project to summarise the 10-year implementation of the resolution on continuing to reform land-related policies and laws on May 5, the second sitting day of their ongoing fifth plenum.

Videos Deputy PM inspects SEA Games preparations in Bac Ninh, Bac Giang Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is head of the National Steering Committee for Organising the 31st SEA Games, on May 3 inspected the preparation for the regional sports games in Bac Ninh and Bac Giang provinces.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on May 5 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 4 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 4.