☀️ Morning digest on May 6
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
-Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc hosted a reception for UNICEF Representative in Vietnam Rana Flowers on May 5 to discuss the future cooperation between the two sides.
The city's departments will continue coordinating with UNICEF to study, develop and implement projects supported by the latter, the city leader said. Read full story
-Thai Minister of Digital Economy and Society Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn on May 5 had a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh, following the fourth meeting of the Vietnam-Thailand Joint Trade Committee (JTC) in Bangkok.
The Minister affirmed that Thailand wants to cooperate with Vietnam in such fields as information infrastructure, cloud computing, social network management, digital transformation and digital economy. Read full story
-Japan’s Nikkei Daily has run an article highlighting the strong post-COVID-19 recovery of Vietnam’s air cargo industry.
According to the article, the industry is pushing through the pandemic and other headwinds in the global economy, with the number of flights surging and a new homegrown freight carrier set to take to the skies. Read full story
- The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on May 5 launched the Vietnam scaling up energy efficiency project which aims to encourage the business community to change technology towards economical and efficient use of energy in the industrial sector.
Using energy economically and efficiently is a practical solution to help ensure national energy security, develop the economy, protect the environment and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Trinh Quoc Vu, Deputy Director of the Department of Energy Saving and Sustainable Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) said at the launch. Read full story
-A Ministry of Health (MoH) delegation led by Deputy Minister Nguyen Truong Son inspected health services and COVID-19 control measures arranged by Bac Ninh as a host of sport events of the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
As instructed by the MoH, the northern province has increased supply of COVID-19 test kits and established 10 teams to supervise virus control measures and ensure sanitation at competition and athletes’ accommodation venues. Read full story
-Vietravel Airlines has become the official airline partner for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) following an agreement signed between the carrier and the organisers on May 5.
It forms part of the airlines’ drive to contribute to the development of sport in Vietnam and its regional neighbours. Read full story
-Metfone, the Cambodian affiliate of Vietnam’s military-run industry and telecoms group Viettel, has presented 700 roaming and internet-enabled SIM cards to athletes and members of the Cambodian delegation attending the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.
The SIM cards were handed over to the National Olympics Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) by Metfone Deputy General Director Cao Manh Duc on May 4. Read full story
-Head coach Park Hang-seo said Vietnam’s U23 footballers are under great pressure, but he is certain they will make the fans happy at SEA Games 31.
He made the remark at a press conference May 5 together with other coaches of the teams in Group A of men’s football at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31). Read full story/.
-Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc hosted a reception for UNICEF Representative in Vietnam Rana Flowers on May 5 to discuss the future cooperation between the two sides.
The city's departments will continue coordinating with UNICEF to study, develop and implement projects supported by the latter, the city leader said. Read full story
-Thai Minister of Digital Economy and Society Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn on May 5 had a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh, following the fourth meeting of the Vietnam-Thailand Joint Trade Committee (JTC) in Bangkok.
The Minister affirmed that Thailand wants to cooperate with Vietnam in such fields as information infrastructure, cloud computing, social network management, digital transformation and digital economy. Read full story
-Japan’s Nikkei Daily has run an article highlighting the strong post-COVID-19 recovery of Vietnam’s air cargo industry.
According to the article, the industry is pushing through the pandemic and other headwinds in the global economy, with the number of flights surging and a new homegrown freight carrier set to take to the skies. Read full story
- The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on May 5 launched the Vietnam scaling up energy efficiency project which aims to encourage the business community to change technology towards economical and efficient use of energy in the industrial sector.
Using energy economically and efficiently is a practical solution to help ensure national energy security, develop the economy, protect the environment and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Trinh Quoc Vu, Deputy Director of the Department of Energy Saving and Sustainable Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) said at the launch. Read full story
-A Ministry of Health (MoH) delegation led by Deputy Minister Nguyen Truong Son inspected health services and COVID-19 control measures arranged by Bac Ninh as a host of sport events of the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
As instructed by the MoH, the northern province has increased supply of COVID-19 test kits and established 10 teams to supervise virus control measures and ensure sanitation at competition and athletes’ accommodation venues. Read full story
-Vietravel Airlines has become the official airline partner for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) following an agreement signed between the carrier and the organisers on May 5.
It forms part of the airlines’ drive to contribute to the development of sport in Vietnam and its regional neighbours. Read full story
-Metfone, the Cambodian affiliate of Vietnam’s military-run industry and telecoms group Viettel, has presented 700 roaming and internet-enabled SIM cards to athletes and members of the Cambodian delegation attending the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.
The SIM cards were handed over to the National Olympics Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) by Metfone Deputy General Director Cao Manh Duc on May 4. Read full story
-Head coach Park Hang-seo said Vietnam’s U23 footballers are under great pressure, but he is certain they will make the fans happy at SEA Games 31.
He made the remark at a press conference May 5 together with other coaches of the teams in Group A of men’s football at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31). Read full story/.