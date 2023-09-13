Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

-The 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, to be hosted by the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) from September 14-17, is expected to promote the role of young parliamentarians in the implementation of sustainable development goals (SDGs), heard an international press conference in Hanoi on September 12.

This is a big event with diverse activities and the participation of nearly 500 delegates, of whom more than 300 are foreigners, said Secretary General of the NA and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong, who is also deputy head of the conference organising committee.



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received the visiting Minister-President of the Government of the Belgian region of Flanders, Jan Jambon, in Hanoi on September 12.

PM Chinh welcomed Jambon on a working trip from September 12-16 at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Vietnam - Belgium diplomatic ties and the 5th anniversary of their strategic partnership in agriculture.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received visiting Mongolian Minister of Justice and Home Affairs Khishgee Nyambaatar in Hanoi on September 12.

The Government leader noted his pleasure that over the past 70 years since Vietnam and Mongolia set up their diplomatic relations, the bilateral relationship has continuously been reinforced and developed despite fluctuations in the world and regional situation.



-Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Economic Affairs Tran Tuan Anh received newly-appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam Choi Young-sam in Hanoi on September 12.

Anh congratulated his guest on assuming the role of the RoK's Ambassador to Vietnam shortly after the two countries elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.



-Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 12 for Jan Jambon, visiting Minister-President of the Government of the Belgian region of Flanders.

Son welcomed the Flanders leader and a delegation of 30 large Belgian firms to Vietnam on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations and 5-year bilateral strategic partnership in agriculture.



-The Cuban Embassy hosted a ceremony in Hanoi on September 12 to celebrate Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro's first visit to Vietnam and the liberated zone in Southern Vietnam 50 years ago (September 12, 1973 - 2023), and launch a photo exhibition themed "Great victory of Vietnam and Cuba".

Addressing the event, Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén highlighted the special ties between Cuba and Vietnam, which was formed amid the Vietnamese people's resistance war.



-The 10th Republic of Korea (RoK) - Vietnam Women’s Forum, held by the Korean Women’s Development Institute (KWDI) and the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU), took place in Seoul on September 12.

Opening the event, VWU Vice President Ton Ngoc Hanh said relations between Vietnam and the RoK have recorded impressive strides, and women of both countries have made substantial contributions to these special ties.



-Japan's Tokyu Group Chairman Nomoto Hirofumi has pledged to continue cooperating and sharing its 100-year experience with the southern province of Binh Duong to turn the locality into a green, smart and worth-living city.

Hirofumi made the commitment at a meeting with Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Duong province Nguyen Van Loi on September 12.



-The central coastal city of Da Nang will host a replica of Oktoberfest – the largest beer festival in the world, for the first time ever.

One of the most anticipated celebrations every year, the GBA Oktoberfest will take place on October 6 in the city's Furama Resort.