☀️ Morning digest September 29
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz leading a high-level Government delegation of Cuba arrived in Hanoi late September 28, beginning an official friendship visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh.
Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz (right) is welcomed at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)This is PM Cruz’s first visit to a country outside Latin America since he took office in December 2019, and also the first to Vietnam by a high-ranking leader of Cuba since 2018. Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City wishes to expand cooperation and friendship with friends and partners from Russia and Saint Petersburg in particular, Chairwoman of the municipal people’s Council Nguyen Thi Le told Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of Saint Petersburg, Russia, Nikolai Bondarenko at a reception on September 28. Read full story
- A seminar to introduce Vietnamese culture and tourism to Malaysian people was held in Kuala Lumpur on September 28. It is the first tourism promotion event organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia after the COVID-19 pandemic. Read full story
- The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on September 27 asked city and provincial people’s committees, as well as forest protection agencies, to strengthen inspections of the hunting, trading and consumption of wild birds.
During the migratory season (from September to April next year), the hunting and trade of wild birds is forecast to increase. Read full story
- Authorities in Hanoi are taking action to stop pedestrians crossing streets without using overpasses.
The municipal Department of Transport recently asked its Inspectorate Department to work with units of the Department of Public Security and local authorities in disseminating and encouraging people to abide by the Law on Road Traffic, and strictly punish any violators. Read full story
- Vietnam and Laos exchanged experience in people friendship activities at a conference in Vietnam’s central province of Quang Tri on September 28.
The event took place within the framework of the fifth Vietnam-Laos People Friendship Festival held the same day in Quang Tri which borders Laos’ Savannakhet and Salavan provinces. Read full story
- The Chinese province of Zhejiang opened its international trade exhibition and 10th export fair in Hanoi on September 28.
The expo features 130 booths of over 100 exhibitors, displaying hardware products and machinery; textiles, garments and materials; interior and exterior furniture; electronics; and household appliances. Read full story
- The innovation week and startup festival in Hai Phong (Techfest Haiphong 2022), themed “Hai Phong- innovation city - destination of success”, opened in the northern port city on September 28. This is the sixth event of its kind held in Hai Phong. Read full story./.