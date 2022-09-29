Politics Vietnam, Laos step up people-to-people exchanges Vietnam and Laos exchanged experience in people friendship activities at a conference in Vietnam’s central province of Quang Tri on September 28.

Politics NA Chairman receives First Vice President of Thai Senate National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception for visiting First Vice President of the Thai Senate General Singsuk Singpai and a delegation of the Senate Standing Committee on the Independent Organs under the Constitution of Thailand in Hanoi on September 28.

Politics PM calls on Warburg Pincus to increase investments in Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 28 suggested the US-based global growth investor Warburg Pincus to further its effective coordination with Vietnamese agencies to increase long-term and sustainable investment in the Southeast Asian nation.

Politics President concludes trip to Japan for former PM Abe Shinzo's funeral President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation landed in Hanoi on September 28 afternoon, concluding their trip to Japan to attend the State funeral for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.