Most bus services in Hanoi operate at full capacity from February 8
Most bus services in Hanoi are permitted to operate at full capacity from February 8, following an over-three-month hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Accordingly, 118 out of 121 bus routes operate at full capacity, while routes No. 50, 57 and 116 which have starting and ending points in three out of nine communes, wards and townships with the pandemic risk at level 3, still run at 50 percent of their capacity and carry no more than 20 passengers at a time.
This option aims to ensure safe and flexible adaptation and effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The number of passengers travelling by bus has increased again, especially after the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival and school re-opening.
From October 14, 2021, bus routes throughout the capital were only allowed to carry half their designed capacity and no more than 20 passengers at a time in order to ensure safety against the pandemic.
Waiting for a bus took about 15-60 minutes.