Society All schools to open within this month: Ministry All the 63 cities and provinces in the country have plans to reopen schools within this month after closure for months to help contain COVID-19 spread, the Ministry of Education and Training revealed on February 7 night.

Society Students back to school after long period of online learning Face-to-face learning have been resumed for pupils and pre-school children nationwide from February 7 after a long time of online learning due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Photos of endemic birds in Vietnam on display A photo exhibition featuring the life of endemic birds in Vietnam, particularly red-crowned cranes, has been introduced in Hanoi. Entitled “Moment of Nature”, the exhibition is aimed at delivering a message of protecting the natural environment.