Society Citizen protection work conducted after road accident in China The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 20 said that nine persons carrying Vietnamese identification papers are among 11 victims killed during a severe road accident in Jingxi city, China's Guangxi , at 6:30 am on May 19, citing reports from the Consulate General of Vietnam in China’s Nanning city.

Society Hanoi hailed for relic restoration The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism hails the capital city of Hanoi for investing in relic restoration, its Deputy Minister Hoang Dao Cuong was speaking at a recent meeting of the Steering Committee for preservation of Thang Long Imperial Citadel and Co Loa relic site to review its activities till the first quarter this year and launch 2023 tasks.

Society Bac Giang province expands food safety models The northern province of Bac Giang has continued attaching importance to food safety issues by strengthening state management and expanding models that effectively ensure food safety.

Society President Ho Chi Minh held dear by Vietnamese expatriates, diplomat The administration of the Thai province of Nakhon Phanom and the Vietnamese-Thai People Association in the province held a ceremony on May 19 to mark the 133rd birth anniversary of late President Ho Chi Minh.