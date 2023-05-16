At the event (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia on May 15 organised a workshop in Moscow to promote bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

Trade Counselor Duong Hoang Minh said that in 2021, the two countries saw a record-high two-way trade turnover of 7.1 billion USD.

It reduced by half in 2022, and the figure in the first four months of this year was 1.01 billion USD.

Minh said that for the two countries to get a higher bilateral trade revenue, their businesses need to better take advantage of potential and opportunities.

Acting Director of the Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects of the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia Nikita Kondratiev said that in 2022, bilateral trade faced difficulties, including supply chain disruptions, payment issues, and certain restrictions on investment.

However, there were still silver linings of the cloud such as the opening of sea routes by FESCO transport Group from Vietnamese ports to Vladivostok port or TransContainer transporting consumer goods from Vietnam to Russia by rail.

At the workshop, representatives of businesses raised problems and opportunities as well as proposed measures to strengthen economic trade cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi pointed to problems in institutions and mechanisms that hinder the economic and trade activities between the two countries. particularly the issues relating to payment and visa for Vietnamese businessmen to Russia to seek cooperation opportunities./.