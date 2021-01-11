Mountain commune in Lao Cai blanketed in rare snow
Snow fell in the mountain commune of Y Ty in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on early January 11, covering the area under a 15-cm thick layer of snow.
Snow is a rare phenomenon in tropical Vietnam, and is only seen in the northern mountainous region during winter. As such, it has always drawn many curious visitors, who are often dubbed “snow hunter”. However, the weather is causing trouble for agriculture and transport.
According to the Lao Cai hydro-meteorological station, the cold spell will cause light rain in some places across the province during the day, which will make the temperatures drop even further. More snow will fall in Y Ty and Hoang Lien Son mountain range, with the centre of Sa Pa resort town soon experiencing snowfalls.
In recent days, the temperatures in Lao Cai and its mountainous areas, like Sa Pa and Bat Xat, have always been between 1-3 degrees Celsius, causing thick frost. From January 10 to 8 am on January 11, the temperature in Sa Pa and Y Ty plunged to minus 1 degrees Celsius.
The cold spell also affected other northern provinces, causing hundreds of schools to close and hundreds of thousands of students to stay home due to freezing temperature./.
Tourists enjoy the rare snowfall in Y Ty (Photo: VNA)
