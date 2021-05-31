Multi-sensory experiences of “Xam” singing
Recently, an online art exhibition was held in Hanoi to bring multi-sensory experiences to those who love “Xam”, a traditional kind of singing in Vietnam.
Highlighted at the show is an artwork installation in the shape of an eye created by 200 castanets and a couple of Xam drums. Through the work, the organizers wish to send their message to the audience: “Let’s view “Xam” in different dimensions to discover its full beauty”.
Also showcased is a painting depicting the three expressions of “Xam” performers, a portrait of meritorious artist Ha Thi Cau, and a documentary about young people learning the art of “Xam” singing.
“Xam” is a centuries-old singing style that has long been recognised as an important piece of Vietnam’s cultural heritage./.