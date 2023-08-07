Murals beautify old dyke in Hanoi
-
Vibrant murals depict Hanoi’s history, traditional festivals, and daily life, enthralling passers-by. (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper)
-
With pleasant colours, an old and tranquil Hanoi can be glimpsed through the murals. (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper)
-
The murals have not only found popularity among local residents but also become an impressive tourism spot in Long Bien district. (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper)
-
Nostalgic murals like these make people view Long Bien district in particular and the city in general as more lovable. (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper)
-
The dyke’s messy peeling walls are now covered with beautiful murals. Many depict famous destinations in Long Bien, including Long Bien Bridge, Gia Lam Train Station, and the entrance to Le Mat snake village, among others. (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper)