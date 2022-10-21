Music, theatre, comedy event for young people launched
The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Cultural House has launched a special event offering music, theatre and comedy performances as part of the centre’s efforts to entertain and attract young people.
Young artists perform Vietnamese songs at the cultural programme called Om Sai Gon (Beloved Sai Gon) organised by the HCM City Youth Cultural House. (Photo courtesy of the organisers)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Cultural House has launched a special event offering music, theatre and comedy performances as part of the centre’s efforts to entertain and attract young people.
The programme, called Om Sai Gon (Beloved Saigon), offers performances by veteran and young singers, dancers, musicians, and theatre artists from local theatres and art troupes.
The shows offer Vietnamese and foreign songs and music pieces designed in new concepts.
A recent show called Tinh Ca Do (Vietnamese Patriotic Songs) featuring professional singers of the HCM City Music Conservatory, such as Dong Quan, Hong Mo and Thanh Ngoc, attracted a large audience on October 15.
Patriotic music and dances about soldiers and President Ho Chi Minh were highlighted.
Stand-up comedy performances by young artists Quang Trung and Hong Phuong from the comic group Sai Gon Teu will be staged on October 28.
The group’s YouTube channel has attracted more than 500,000 subscribers one year after its release in 2020.
The channel’s livestream shows and online workshops about theatre and comedy entertain and educate young audiences.
“We have received many congratulations as well as encouragement from fans on our programme. Audience support will help our artists to bring laughter and meaningful life lessons through their art,” said Nguyen Hong Phuc, director of HCM City Youth Cultural House.
“We hope locals and visitors will learn more about the city’s culture and lifestyle through our programme.”
The shows of 'Beloved Saigon' are staged at 6pm at weekend at HCM City Cultural House, 4 Pham Ngoc Thach street, District 1./.