Culture - Sports Vietnamese cuisine among world’s best Vietnam has been named among the top 10 countries in the world with the best food, according to readers of Canadian magazine The Travel.

Culture - Sports Hanoi International Film Festival 2022 to feature 123 works As many as 123 films from over 50 countries and territories worldwide have been registered for the sixth Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF VI) from November 8-12, heard a press conference in Hanoi on October 20.

Culture - Sports Bamboo damselfly - A unique souvenir of Vietnam Artisans from the Thach Xa craft village in Hanoi’s Thach That district use their dexterity and creativity to make unique bamboo damselflies that can perch anywhere thanks to gravity.