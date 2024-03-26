My Son relic site was once the religious and political capital of the Champa Kingdom.

It is located in a hilly landscape in Duy Phu commune, Duy Xuyen district, about 70 km southwest of the central city of Da Nang and 40 km from Hoi An ancient town in Quang Nam province.

Recognised as a world cultural heritage site by UNESCO in 1999, the sanctuary encompasses eight groups of 71 monuments that were constructed between the 7th and 13th centuries.

These ancient structures showcase the rich architectural and cultural heritage of the Champa civilization.

In an effort to cater to the growing needs of tourists, the relic site management board is collaborating with Indian experts to establish an additional display house.

This building will display precious artifacts unearthed during excavations at the site, providing visitors with a unique opportunity for sightseeing, as well as facilitating study and research endeavours./.

VNA