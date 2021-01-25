Myanmar earns over 2 bln USD from industrial exports
Myanmar earned over 2.02 billion USD from the export of finished industrial goods over the first three months of the present fiscal year (FY) 2020-2021 which started in October.
As of January 15, the finished industrial goods or manufacturing goods sector topped the list with the most export value, followed by agriculture and mineral sectors among others, Xinhua news agency quoted Myanmar’s Commerce Industry as saying.
This year FY's figures decreased by over 1.03 billion USD, compared to the same period of FY 2019-2020 when it registered over 3.05 billion USD.
During the period, the country's export totaled over 4.3 billion USD while its import shared over 4.56 billion USD, resulting in a trade surplus of 230 million USD.
Myanmar mainly exports agricultural products, animal products, marine products, minerals, forest products, manufacturing goods and others to foreign trade partner countries.
About 80 percent of the country's external trade is done through sea-borne trade/.
