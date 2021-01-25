World Cambodia to have trade, labour courts by this year’s end Cambodia’s Minister of Justice Koeut Rith has directed the formation of two committees to begin the process of establishing separate courts for commercial and labour disputes, Phnom Penh Post reported on January 25.

World Russia’s news agency highlights Vietnam’s 35 years of renovation Russian news agency Sputnik has published an article by Taras Ivanov highlighting Vietnam’s 35 years of renovation under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

World Thailand to spend 814 million USD on R&D in 2022 The Thai Government will earmark a combined 24.4 billion baht (814 million USD) for spending on research and development (R&D) in the fiscal year 2022, up from 19.9 billion in fiscal 2021.