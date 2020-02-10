Myanmar gets new home affairs minister
Myanmar's parliament approved Lt. Gen. Soe Htut as new home affairs minister on February 10.
Myanmar Minister of Home Affairs Gen. Soe Htut (Photo: RFA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Myanmar's parliament approved Lt. Gen. Soe Htut as new home affairs minister on February 10.
The appointment of the new minister for home affairs was nominated by the commander-in-chief of defense services and was submitted to the parliament by the President's Office on February 5.
The newly appointed minister, 59, has led the Office of the Chief of Military Security Affairs since 2016.
Under the country's constitution, the senior officials' posts of the Home Affairs Ministry are set to be held by military personnel.
The former Union Minister Lt. Gen. Kyaw Swe for Home Affairs was reassigned to perform his original military duty, according to the President's Office./.
The appointment of the new minister for home affairs was nominated by the commander-in-chief of defense services and was submitted to the parliament by the President's Office on February 5.
The newly appointed minister, 59, has led the Office of the Chief of Military Security Affairs since 2016.
Under the country's constitution, the senior officials' posts of the Home Affairs Ministry are set to be held by military personnel.
The former Union Minister Lt. Gen. Kyaw Swe for Home Affairs was reassigned to perform his original military duty, according to the President's Office./.