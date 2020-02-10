Myanmar–Thailand border trade exceeds 1 billion USD
A truck drives through Myanmar's Myawaddy crossing on the border with Thailand. (Photo: mmtimes.com)
Hanoi (VNA) – Border trade between Myanmar and Thailand reached 1.15 billion USD in the first quarter of the present fiscal year 2019 – 2020 which started in October.
From October 1 to December 31 last year, Myanmar earned over 773 million USD from exports to Thailand while its import amounted to 382 million USD, according to figures released by Myanmar’s Ministry of Commerce on February 10.
This fiscal year’s figure decreased by nearly 100 million USD, compared to the same period of the 2018 – 2019 fiscal year.
Myanmar conducts trade with the Southeast Asian neighbour through seven border gates, namely Tachileik, Myawady, Kawthoung, Myeik, Hteekhee, Mawtaung and Maese, respectively.
During the first four months of this fiscal year, the Hteekhee border gate registered the highest border trade value of over 555 million USD.
Myanmar mainly exported agricultural and fishery products to Thailand while cosmetics, food products and machinery and raw industrial goods such as cement and fertilizers are imported./.