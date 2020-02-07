Business MoT asks for solutions to repay Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway debt The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has asked the Government for advice over a loan owed to China for the long-delayed and still not yet operational Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project.

Business Tuna exports expand 10 percent in 2019 Last year, Vietnam’s tuna exports exceeded 719 million USD, an increase of 10.2 percent from 2018, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Reference exchange rate kept unchanged on February 7 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,201 VND/USD on February 7, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Over 1.1 trillion VND worth of G-bonds raised Over 1.1 trillion VND (47.8 million USD) worth of government bonds has been raised by the State Treasury through a recent auction at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).