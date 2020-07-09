Myanmar resumes long-postponed ceasefire committee meeting
Myanmar's long-postponed Joint Ceasefire Monitoring Committee - Union Level (JMC-U) meeting reconvened on July 7 and 8, officials from the committee have said.
The 19th JMC-U meeting was held after the previous event was organised in 2018.
The main result of the two-day meeting is the decision to hold the JMC meetings every two months since the meeting is an important for the peace process.
The JMC-U was formed in 2015 to support the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) in reducing armed conflicts and ensuring the success of political dialogues.
To date, 10 ethnic armed groups have signed the NCA with the government since it was initiated in October 2015./.