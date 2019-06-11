A deputy from northern Bac Giang province raises opinions at the seventh working session of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

The National Assembly on June 11 passed a resolution on the legislature’s programme of building laws and ordinances in 2020 and adjustments to the law and ordinance building plan in 2019.Under the resolution, three laws are added to the 2019 plan, which are the draft law on adjustments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Judicial Expertise, the draft law on adjustments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and the Dyke Law, and the draft law on adjustments and supplements to a number of articles of the Construction Law.Those three draft laws will be debated at the 8th session.Meanwhile, the draft law on adjustments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Environmental Protection Tax will be removed from the 2019 programme.The submission time for three other draft laws is also adjusted. The draft law on adjustments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Investment and the Law on Enterprise will be submitted to the NA for discussion at the 8th session instead of the 7th session. The draft law on adjustments and supplements to a number of articles of the Land Law and the draft revised Law on Medical Examination and Treatment will be submitted to the 9th session instead of the 7th session.Under the programme for 2020, nine draft laws will be submitted to the NA’s 9th session, and seven submitted to the 10th session. –VNA