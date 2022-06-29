Politics Congratulations to Cambodian People’s Party on founding anniversary The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Central Committee has sent a congratulatory message to the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Central Committee on its 71st founding anniversary of the CPP (June 28, 1951-2022).

Politics President receives Japanese Minister of Justice President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for visiting Japanese Minister of Justice Furukawa Yoshihisa on June 28, during which the Vietnamese leader suggested the justice ministries of the two countries further promote mutual legal assistance and cooperation.

Politics NA Chairman receives leaders of several Hungarian companies National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue received leaders of several Hungarian enterprises which are operating in Vietnam on June 28 in Budapest as part of his official visit to the European country.

Politics President hosts Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Switzerland President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception on June 28 for Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Switzerland Philipp Rosler and a Swiss business delegation who are visiting Vietnam to seek opportunities for trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and Germany and Switzerland.