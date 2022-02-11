Members of the national women's football team pose for a group photo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on February 11 sent Tet (Lunar New Year) gifts to head coach Mai Duc Chung and the national women’s football team and congratulated the squad on winning a ticket to the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time.

Besides the legislative leader, other top leaders of the country namely Party General Nguyen Phu Trong, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh have also rejoiced at the outstanding performance of the national women’s football team, who under the guidance of coach Mai Duc Chung surmounted various hardships to go down in history with a maiden appearance in the 2023 World Cup.

Earlier, the team and Chung were awarded the Labour Order, First Class, for the achievement.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also presented certificates of merit to 29 members of the team, including the head coach, the players, doctors and other staff members./.