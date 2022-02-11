Members of the women's football team pose for a group photo at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The national women’s football team has received more bonuses after making history by winning a ticket to the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time.

The prizes were presented to the team during a celebration held in Hanoi on February 11.

At the ceremony, the Hanoi People’s Committee presented 1 billion VND (44,085 USD) and the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), 5.5 billion VND, to the team while Honda Vietnam presented vehicles to head coach Mai Duc Chung and the players.

Acecook Vietnam handed 500 million VND in cash and its products to the team, and the Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (Vinamilk), another 500 million VND.

The team is awarded a holiday trip by Bamboo Airways.

The Vietnam Football Federation hands over 5.5 billion VND to the team (Photo: VNA)

Chung said all the players did their utmost in every match for the best results, adding the whole team is grateful for due attention and support from the Party, State, Government and relevant agencies, as well as the press and fans at home and abroad.

VFF Acting President Tran Quoc Tuan spoke highly of the achievement of the footballers, underlining that their advance to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup makes those in the sector proud, especially in the difficult time triggered by COVID-19.

The players showed their indomitability, solidarity and perseverance, he added.

During a reception hosted for the team on February 10, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh handed over the Labour Orders, First Class, to the coach and the team.

The PM also presented certificates of merit to 29 team members with preeminent performance at the recent 2022 AFC Asian Cup./.