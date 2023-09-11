National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue works with the organising committee of the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians . (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on September 11 worked with the organising committee of the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians to review preparations for the event.

The National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam will host the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians from September 14-18 in Hanoi under the theme “The Role of Young People in Promoting the Realisation of Sustainable Development Goals via Digital Transformation and Innovations”.

Up to now, 76 international delegations with a total of over 300 delegates have registered to attend the event.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the meeting, Hue asked sub-committees of the organising committee to ensure the progress of the preparations, particularly the communication work, and preparations for discussions in the event’s agenda as well as plans for possible bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the conference.

Meanwhile, Standing NA Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man, who is head of the conference organising committee, requested the conference's national secretariat to closely coordinate with the IPU Secretariat and relevant parties to complete documents for the conference’s agenda and media./.