NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (left) speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)

Ca Mau (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has commended the Party Organisation, administration and people of the southernmost province of Ca Mau for their achievements last year despite adverse impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee on January 25, Hue said Ca Mau province has successfully controlled the COVID-19 pandemic, treated over 90 percent of its infection cases and minimised deaths. It also met and surpassed 12 out of 22 socio-economic targets with bright spots such as agro-forestry-fishery that posted a 3.9 percent growth and State budget revenue that exceeded the estimate by 6.8 percent.

He asked the provincial Party Organisation and administration to effectively realise the Resolution adopted by the 13th National Party Congress and the Resolution approved by the 16th provincial Party Congress.

The leader suggested the province build annual and sectoral scenarios with key measures for socio-economic development, promptly build projects to capitalise on the 350 trillion VND fiscal and monetary stimulus package recently approved by the legislature.

At the same time, the province needs to work closely with ministries and agencies to promptly issue the provincial master plan and land use planning scheme, with attention being paid to Dat Mui commune and Ngoc Hien district, he said.

The NA Chairman called for further attention to the Party building work, the fight against corruption and negative behaviours, and building a strong and transparent political system in the province.

As the NA Standing Committee will launch four important supervision schemes on planning work, thrift and anti-wastefulness practice, reception for citizens, settlement of citizens’ complaints and denunciations, and arrangement of communal and district-level administrative units, he proposed Ca Mau review these fields to improve the operating efficiency of its local authorities.

He also took note of local leaders’ suggestions and assigned the NA Secretary General to collect and sent them to competent agencies for consideration in the spirit of providing all possible support for the province for stronger development, including those involving the Ca Mau 3 power plant, the upgrade of Ca Mau airport, seaports and infrastructure for Nam Can Economic Zone, among others.

Earlier the same day, the top legislator also held a working session with the Standing Board of the Dong Nai Provincial Party Committee.



He took this occasion to present gifts to armed forces, front-liners in the fight against COVID-19, social policy beneficiaries, poor workers and households hit by the pandemic.

Hue also witnessed a ceremony to hand over the token of a school and support for children hit by the pandemic and Tet gifts to the poor worth 43 billion VND (1.86 million USD) raised by donors./.