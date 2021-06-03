Politics Infographic Vietnamese “blue beret” soldiers with aspirations for world peace Participating in United Nations peacekeeping operations means realising the Party’s guidelines on the protection of the Fatherland soon and from afar by peaceful means. It is also an expression of the humanity of the Vietnam People’s Army and Vietnamese peoples’ love of peace.

Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sends letter to Russian counterpart State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 2 sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss bilateral ties, including enhancing joint work to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Vietnam, China foster defence ties The Vietnamese Government and Defence Ministry have always attached importance to the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China, considering this a premise to strengthen the bilateral defence ties.

Politics Vietnam promotes defence cooperation with Philippines, Singapore Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Phan Van Giang on June 2 hosted separately receptions for Ambassador of the Philippines to Vietnam Meynardo Los Banos Montealegre, and Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam.