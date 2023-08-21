After a welcome ceremony, Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with visiting President Stephanie D’Hose in the National Assembly headquarters.

Both leaders highly valued their countries’ cooperation and friendship, noting that the two sides are holding numerous activities to celebrate 50 years of their diplomatic relations.

Regarding parliamentary cooperation, the two leaders agreed to increase the exchanges of high-level delegations and delegations of committees, the two countries' friendship parliamentary groups, female parliamentarians, and young parliamentarians.

They considered the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, which is being enforced, is an achievement of economic cooperation between Vietnam and the EU, including Belgium.

Hue called on Belgium to create optimal conditions for Vietnamese goods, especially rice and coffee, to access the Belgium and EU markets.

D’Hose suggested Vietnam provide favorable visa-related conditions for citizens of Belgium and other EU member nations.

Regarding development cooperation, the host leader asked the two sides to keep collaboration in such focal areas as clean agriculture, renewable energy, digital economy, and green economy.

After the talks, the two sides signed a letter of intent on cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the Belgian Parliament./.

VNA