NA Chairman, Indian lower house speaker witness launch of new Vietnam-India air routes
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha (the lower house) Om Birla attended a ceremony on April 19 in Hanoi to launch Vietjet Air's new direct air routes between Vietnam and India, which marked the return and expansion of its network in the 1.4-billion-strong market.
The four new routes connect Hanoi and Mumbai, Ho Chi Minh City and Mumbai, and the southern resort island of Phu Quoc with New Delhi and Mumbai.
Accordingly, Vietjet Air will operate four round-trip flights each week on the HCM City-Mumbai route from June 2 and three weekly round-trip flights on the Hanoi-Mumbai route from June 3.
Meanwhile, four round-trip flights will be available each week on the Phu Quoc-Mumbai route and three on the Phu Quoc-New Delhi route from September 8 and 9, respectively.
Vietjet will also resume regular commercial flights linking Hanoi/HCM City and New Delhi from April 29 and 30, respectively, with three round-trip flights each week for each route.
Vietjet Managing Director Dinh Viet Phuong said that Vietjet is delighted to continue connecting Vietnam and India through the six air routes right after COVID-19 pandemic. The flights are expected to continue to open up new opportunities in tourism and trade between the two countries, promoting bilateral economic partnership, he said.
The expansion of its network to India also reflects the airline’s commitment to continuing to bring new travel opportunities for people at reasonable costs and shorter time, said Phuong.
On the occasion, NA Chairman Hue and Speaker Birla also witnessed the exchange of documents for the agreement to form a joint venture between Galaxy Digital Holdings, a member of Sovico Group, and India’s Tech Mahindra Limited. The deal is the continuation of the agreement signed between the two firms during the official visit by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to India last December, under which they will join hands to build a global software development centre in Vietnam, provide big data, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine learning (ML) services, along with the development of research and innovation centres and IT training centres.
Latter the same day, NA Chairman Hue host a banquet for the Indian lower house speaker and his entourage./.