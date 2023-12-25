Politics Vietnamese, Chinese provinces hold joint border inspection The Department of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam’s northernmost province of Ha Giang and the Office of Foreign Affairs of China’s Yunnan province on December 25 held a ceremony at Marker 456 in Thuong Phung commune of Meo Vac district to launch a bilateral border inspection.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 25 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President issues order on promulgation of newly-adopted laws The Presidential Office on December 25 held a press conference to announce the President’s order on the promulgation of the laws approved by the 15th National Assembly at its recent sixth session.