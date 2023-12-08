Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (left) and Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting with Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in Bangkok on December 8 as part of his ongoing official visit to Thailand.



PM Srettha highly valued Chairman Hue’s visit to Thailand on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-Thailand strategic partnership, saying that the trip helps create motivation for cooperation between the two countries to develop more deeply and practically.



Hue informed the host about the outstanding results of his talks with the President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Wan Muhamad Noor Matha.



He emphasised that the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding by the Vietnamese NA and the Thai House of Representatives will further promote relations between the two parliaments, contributing to strengthening the strategic partnership, and hoped that the two countries will soon upgrade their relations at an appropriate time.



The two leaders spoke highly of the rapid and effective development of the two countries' cooperation in all key areas.



Especially, in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Thailand maintains its position as Vietnam's largest trading partner with two-way turnover reaching nearly 22 billion USD in 2022, and the second-largest investor of Vietnam with a total investment of nearly 14 billion USD.



The two sides agreed to continue promoting all-level delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels, effectively carry out signed agreements, including the action programme implementing the Vietnam - Thailand enhanced strategic partnership for the 2022 – 2027 period, and strive to elevate bilateral trade turover to 25 billion USD soon, towards balance.



Chairman Hue affirmed that Vietnam always creates favourable conditions for Thai businesses to expand investment and business in Vietnam in areas of mutual benefit.



PM Srettha agreed with the Vietnamese guest's proposal on the two sides' close coordination to effectively implement the "Three Connections" strategy on the mutual benefit and win-win basis, promote coopertion to maintain existing supply chains and form new supply chains to produce high-value-added products; connect transport and infrastructure facilities, increase flights connecting localities and tourist destinations of the two countries; and foster collaboration in green economy, clean energy, just engergy transition, thus promoting sustainable development.



Discussing regional and international issues, the two sides agreed to continue close cooperation at international and regional organisations and forums, especially within the framework of the United Nations, ASEAN, and the Mekong Subregion; promote the central role of ASEAN; and work together to maintain ASEAN's common stance on the East Sea issue, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region./.