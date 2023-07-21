At the event (Photo: VNA)

He stated that the 2023 Socio-Economic Forum will assess the implementation of socio-economic development plans in the first half of the term and in 2023, and seek solutions and policies to remove bottlenecks and unlock resources for the economy to rise above difficulties and continue to develop sustainably.Thanh said the Economic Committee has chosen the theme for this year’s forum as unlocking resources, creating new impetus for growth and sustainable development. The forum is slated to take place in early September./.