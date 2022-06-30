NA Chairman receives leaders of British enterprises in London
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue received leaders of some enterprises of the UK in London on June 29 (local time), part of his official visit to the European country.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) meets with Prudential Chairwoman Shriti Vadera in London on June 29. (Photo: VNA)
Talking to Prudential Chairwoman Shriti Vadera, the NA leader congratulated the firm on its successes in the world as well as in Vietnam, expressing his hope that it will continue operating successfully in the country and fulfill its social responsibility.
He affirmed that the Vietnamese Government and NA are ready to consider and deal with the problems facing businesses, including those from the UK, when operating in Vietnam.
Vadera said Prudential is delighted to be part of the country’s development, and it can help with this process by issuing long-term bonds.
The insurer pledges to cooperate with the Vietnamese Government in green investment, insurance technology, and development of Ho Chi Minh City into an international financial centre, she noted, affirming that it will concurrently develop its business and fulfill social responsibility.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Chairman of Standard Chartered Jose Vinals (Photo: VNA)At the meeting with Chairman of Standard Chartered Jose Vinals, Hue thanked the enterprise for helping the Vietnamese Ministry of Finance and Government improve the national credit rating.
Stressing cooperation in finance - banking holds an important role in economic - trade - investment ties between Vietnam and the UK, he asked Standard Chartered to continue assisting Vietnam to develop enterprise credit rating services and the corporate bond market, mobilise capital for green growth to help the country realise commitments on climate change at COP26, and share experience to build HCM City into a financial centre.
Vinals said it is his company’s honour to help Vietnam improve the national credit rating, and that Standard Chartered will keep the cooperation to help the country achieve a credit rating it can and need to obtain in the future.
He noted Standard Chartered pledges to make long-term investment in Vietnam while assisting the country to attract foreign financial investment in a sustainable manner and realise the commitments made at COP26, including providing about 8.5 billion USD in green finance and sustainable credit and helping promote the formation of a voluntary carbon market in Vietnam.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and President of Pacific Land Partrick McKillen (Photo: VNA)At another meeting, President of Pacific Land Partrick McKillen said being present in Vietnam for 30 years, his firm is highly interested in infrastructure development and always invests the revenue earned from its operations in Vietnam back in the country.
He asked authorities in Vietnam to support Pacific Land’s high biotechnology park in Hanoi (HaBiotech), adding that the company vows to use the best technologies for this project so as to build a regional and world-level biotechnology park.
Chairman Hue said Vietnam is assessed as a successful country in FDI attraction, but it is switching the focus of its strategy to the investors who have financial strength, apply high technology, and pay attention to industrial real estate.
He welcomed the HaBiotech project and added he will directly discuss with Hanoi authorities to remove obstacles to and accelerate this project.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (centre), Director for UK & International Government Relations at Pearson Chris Cuddihy (third, left) and other officials at the meeting on June 29 (Photo: VNA)Receiving Chris Cuddihy - Director for UK & International Government Relations at Pearson, the top legislator applauded the group’s recent signing of a cooperation deal with a Vietnamese partner, EMG Education, during his visit.
In the Vietnam - UK strategic partnership, education - training is always one of the highly fruitful cooperation areas. Vietnam views education – training as a leading priority and wishes to enhance ties in this field with other countries, especially those with developed education like the UK, he noted.
Hue welcomed Pearson’s activities in Vietnam, voicing his belief that it will effectively work with Vietnamese partners and bring practical benefits to learners.
Cuddihy said Pearson is one of the oldest education groups in the world. Through the strategic partnership with EMG Education, it has made practical and meaningful contributions to Vietnam’s educational development.
Through the freshly signed memorandum, Pearson and EMG Education have continued showing their determination to give learners in Vietnam the most effective and advanced educational solutions, thereby helping the country develop a highly competitive workforce.
Also on June 29, Hue received Chairman of Enteprize Energy Ian Hatton, welcoming the group and other British businesses’ enhancement of trade and investment ties with Vietnam.
He spoke highly of the firm’s oil and gas investment in Asia and called on it to continue using the services supplied by the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group.
As Vietnam is working to increase the proportion of renewable energy like wind and solar power in its total energy supply in order to carry out the commitments at COP26, he asked Enteprize Energy to transfer research outcomes and new technologies in this area to the country.
Hatton noted his firm is implementing Thang Long Wind, a 3.4GW offshore wind power project worth 11.9 billion USD, and Thang Long Wind 2, a 2GW hydrogen production project, in Binh Thuan province. These projects will help turn Vietnam into one of the leading countries in this sphere in Asia.
He expressed his belief that Enteprize Energy will successfully carry out all projects in Vietnam, especially those helping realise the commitments at COP26, adding it is ready to share renewable energy technology with the country./.