Business Reference exchange rate up 11 VND on June 30 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,110 VND/USD on June 30, up 11 VND from the previous day.

Business Supply stays ample, fuel prices likely rise in 2nd half of 2022 Supply of goods and services for the domestic market during the first half of the year has been ample with a slight uptick observed for a number of commodities, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) during a conference in Hanoi on June 28.

Business Travel promotion “Rediscover Vietnam” held in Australia The Government of Vietnam has reopened its borders to welcome travellers from Australia, New Zealand and other countries to Vietnam, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Tat Thanh told a trade and travel promotion conference in Australia on June 28.

Business Conference reviews Vietnam-Guangdong cooperation A conference reviewing cooperation between Vietnamese ministries, localities and Guangdong province of China was held in virtual form on June 29 under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu and Guangdong’s Vice Governor Wang Xi.